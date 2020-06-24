(CNBC) It may be time to add global exposure to your portfolio.UBS Global Wealth Management’s Alejo Czerwonko sees upside going abroad despite a surge in coronavirus cases. “We expect them to be fairly well-handled by health systems worldwide,” the firm’s emerging markets strategist told CNBC’s “Trading Nation” on Tuesday.
Major bank turns bullish on global stocks despite a resurgence in coronavirus cases
