(Opalesque) Lyxor Peer Groups suggest hedge fund performance was flat mid-June. Equity-related strategies underperformed and CTA/ Market Neutral L/S outperformed due to the brief risk-off episode on June 11 when the S&P 500 fell -5.9% in a day. “On a month-to-date basis, L/S Credit strategies were up by +2.2%. This is a strategy that we upgraded to Overweight on the back of its attractive risk/ return profile at this stage of the business cycle,” Lyxor said.
L/S Credit and Special Situations strategies outperform in June
