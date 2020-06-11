(CNBC) Longtime hedge fund manager Paul Tudor Jones on Wednesday critiqued the long-held belief that companies should exist for the sole purpose of generating profits.He blasted that view as “very narrow, myopic and transactional” and blamed that idea for helping to undermine the social changes sought throughout the 1960s.Jones said it’s that philosophy that helped allow corporate boards to neglect issues of equity and ultimately undermine the stability of broader U.S. society.
Long Time Hedge Fund Manager says companies can no longer exist just to maximize profits
