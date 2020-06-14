(Hedgeweek) Managed futures strategies experienced an entire year’s worth of performance dispersion during a dramatic first three months of 2020, with trend-following hedge funds’ returns hinging as much on luck as skill, a new deep-dive analysis by multi-manager CTA portfolio investment firm Efficient Capital Management shows.
Lessons learned: How luck, as well as skill, drove CTAs’ performance during the historic coronavirus sell-off
