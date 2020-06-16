(CNBC) Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman warned that the speculative stock trading from retail investors won’t end well. “They are just doing stupid things, and in my opinion, this will end in tears,” Cooperman said on Monday on CNBC’s “Halftime Report,” referring to a flood of new retail investors into brokers especially the millennial-favored Robinhood.
Leon Cooperman says speculation by Robinhood traders in stocks like airlines will ‘end in tears’
