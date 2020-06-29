(CNBC) Nearly all of the largest U.S. banks said Monday that they performed well enough on the Federal Reserve’s most-recent stress test to maintain their current quarterly dividend. Goldman Sachs, Bank of America, Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup all said they will maintain their current dividend. Wells Fargo said the Fed’s assessment of its business will warrant a reduction to its quarterly payout.
