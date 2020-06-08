Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Jobs report shocker is evidence economy is playing catch-up to a ‘ray of sunshine’ market, Wall Street bull Ed Yardeni suggests

June 8, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Long-time bull Edward Yardeni believes the historic May jobs surge is a game changer for Wall Street.According to Yardeni, it debunks the notion there’s a disconnect between the significant market rally off the March 23 low and the coronavirus-battered economy. “The market has been a ray of sunshine — basically investors being convinced that we’ll get out of this, and the economy will recover along with earnings.

