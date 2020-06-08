(CNBC) Long-time bull Edward Yardeni believes the historic May jobs surge is a game changer for Wall Street.According to Yardeni, it debunks the notion there’s a disconnect between the significant market rally off the March 23 low and the coronavirus-battered economy. “The market has been a ray of sunshine — basically investors being convinced that we’ll get out of this, and the economy will recover along with earnings.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Jobs report shocker is evidence economy is playing catch-up to a ‘ray of sunshine’ market, Wall Street bull Ed Yardeni suggests
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.