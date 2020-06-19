(Marketwatch) That’s part of the reason why Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund, issued a warning to clients this week that equity investors could be facing a “lost decade” in terms of returns.“Globalization, perhaps the largest driver of developed world profitability over the past few decades, has already peaked,” Bridgewater said in a note obtained by Bloomberg News.
The World’s Biggest hedge fund warns-Investors could be looking at a ‘lost decade’ in the stock market
