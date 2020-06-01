Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Investors are dangerously downplaying coronavirus and trade risks, Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue warns

June 1, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC)Trade tensions with China will ramp up, Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue warns. Just as the economy is trying to reopen, the market is facing a new risk: Renewed trade tensions with China. Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue warns the threat is putting the strong rebound off the March 23 low in jeopardy.

