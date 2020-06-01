(CNBC)Trade tensions with China will ramp up, Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue warns. Just as the economy is trying to reopen, the market is facing a new risk: Renewed trade tensions with China. Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue warns the threat is putting the strong rebound off the March 23 low in jeopardy.
Investors are dangerously downplaying coronavirus and trade risks, Wilmington Trust’s Meghan Shue warns
