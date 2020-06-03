(Opalesque) U.S. insurers for a fourth straight year reduced their hedge fund investments, to $12 billion in 2019 from $25 billion in 2015.According to a report by A.M. Best Company, hedge fund holdings went from 1,500 positions to about 900. Only 10% of A.M.Best’s rated universe invests in hedge funds. Long/short equity dropped by $2 billion and multi-strategy dropped by $600 million in 2019, said the U.S.-based credit rating agency for the insurance industry.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Insurers’ pullback from hedge fund investments continues for a fourth-straight year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.