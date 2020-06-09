(Opalesque)Impact investing in private markets could be as much as $2.1 trillion in assets under management, although only $505 billion is clearly measured for development impact and financial returns, said a report. According to IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, this means that the market is meeting only about 10 percent of the demand, estimated by IFC a year ago at $26 trillion if the right opportunities were available.
Impact investing in private markets touches $2.1tn in AUM
