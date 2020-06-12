(Opalesque) Hedge fund managers were up 2.16% in May, reducing their year-to-date loss to 2.53%, said Eurekahedge. Market optimism towards the resumption of economic activities and supportive monetary and fiscal policies boosted the performance of risk assets during the month. “The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index was up 2.16% in May, supported by the robust performance of the global equity market as represented by the MSCI ACWI (Local), which gained 4.32% over the same month,” said a statement.
Hedge funds managers up 2.16% in May, cut YTD loss to 2.53
