(Opalesque) Stock markets carried April’s momentum into May and hedge funds were among the beneficiaries posting a 2.71% monthly return, according to the Barclay Hedge Fund Index, compiled by BarclayHedge, a division of Backstop Solutions. By comparison, the S&P 500 Total Return Index was up 4.76% in May. Year-to-date, the hedge fund industry is down 4.67% through May. The S&P 500 Total Return Index is down 4.97% over the same period.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge funds gain 2.71% in May
