(Opalesque) Hedge funds advanced in May, extending strong April gains as the reopening of businesses accelerated throughout the month, and despite historically high unemployment figures and increased uncertainty surrounding civil rights protests across major U.S. cities. The HFRI Fund Weighted Composite Index® gained +2.5 percent in May 2020 (-4.8% YTD), led by Equity Hedge and Event-Driven strategies, as reported today
Hedge funds extend gains in May as business reopening accelerate
