(Opalesque) Hedge fund performance was up +1% so far in June, according to Lyxor Peer Groups. The period under review (up to June 9th) excludes the most recent trading days which saw renewed market volatility. The report said that L/S Credit and Global Macro strategies outperformed so far in June, on the back of the rebound of EM assets and the tightening of high yield credit spreads.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge fund performance up +1%, L/S Credit and Global Macro strategies outperform
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.