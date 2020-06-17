Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Hedge fund performance up +1%, L/S Credit and Global Macro strategies outperform

June 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Hedge fund performance was up +1% so far in June, according to Lyxor Peer Groups. The period under review (up to June 9th) excludes the most recent trading days which saw renewed market volatility. The report said that L/S Credit and Global Macro strategies outperformed so far in June, on the back of the rebound of EM assets and the tightening of high yield credit spreads.

