(Marketwatch) Kyle Bass’s market bet against a Texas real-estate lender seemed like an astute move. Throughout 2015, the hedge-fund manager accused the lender, United Development Funding, of operating like a Ponzi scheme. Authorities opened civil and criminal investigations into UDF, and Bass counted his winnings as UDF stock eventually fell to $1. Today, Bass is also facing regulatory scrutiny.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge-fund manager Kyle Bass under SEC scrutiny over criticism of Texas real-estate lender
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.