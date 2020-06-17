(Hedgeweek) Most hedge fund industry employees have been working remotely during the coronavirus pandemic, but now firms are split over when staff should return to work and when businesses can resume face-to-face contact with investors and other clients, a new study by the Alternative Investment Management Association has found.
Hedge fund industry split over return to work and client meetings, as lockdown measures ease
