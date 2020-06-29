(Opalesque) A report by eVestment said that investor flows were near flat in May, with net inflows of an estimated $1.71 billion into hedge funds. Total estimated industry assets rose again due to performance gains as AUM sits near $3.05 trillion.The COVID-19 pandemic’s considerable impact on hedge fund redemptions continued in April as the industry experienced $38.1 billion in outflows.
Hedge fund industry AUM sits near $3.05tn in May
