(Opalesque) Investor flows were near flat in May, with net inflows of an estimated $1.71 billion into hedge funds. Total estimated industry assets rose again due to performance gains as AUM sits near $3.05 trillion, said eVestment. The net flow of assets across the hedge fund industry in May does not highlight what remains a volatile period for industry flows. In March and April, the volume of asset movement was high mainly because there were some significant redemptions.
Hedge fund flows remain high amidst market volatility: eVestment
