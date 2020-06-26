Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Hedge fund flows remain high amidst market volatility: eVestment

June 26, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) Investor flows were near flat in May, with net inflows of an estimated $1.71 billion into hedge funds. Total estimated industry assets rose again due to performance gains as AUM sits near $3.05 trillion, said eVestment. The net flow of assets across the hedge fund industry in May does not highlight what remains a volatile period for industry flows. In March and April, the volume of asset movement was high mainly because there were some significant redemptions.

