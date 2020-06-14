Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Hedge fund Elliott Management shifts to elephant hunting as fund size balloons

June 14, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Until fairly recently, activist hedge fund Elliott Management’s core technology investing strategy was pretty straightforward: Target a smallish company known for selling software to businesses, agitate for a sale — sometimes by offering to buy the company — and profit when a buyer came along. Some of the targets were well-known within particular tech sector niches, like BMC, Novell and Informatica, but none were giants or household names.

To read this article:

This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply