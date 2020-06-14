(CNBC) Until fairly recently, activist hedge fund Elliott Management’s core technology investing strategy was pretty straightforward: Target a smallish company known for selling software to businesses, agitate for a sale — sometimes by offering to buy the company — and profit when a buyer came along. Some of the targets were well-known within particular tech sector niches, like BMC, Novell and Informatica, but none were giants or household names.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Hedge fund Elliott Management shifts to elephant hunting as fund size balloons
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.