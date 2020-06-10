(Reuters) – Bow Street LLC is close to having eight directors elected to the board of Mack-Cali Realty Corp (CLI.N), which would give the hedge fund control of the real estate investment trust’s board, sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday. All votes have not been cast before Wednesday’s annual meeting and the results could still change.
