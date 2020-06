(Opalesque) Preqin, a provider of data on investments in alternative assets, said that hedge fund industry’s assets under management (AUM) have declined by 9.4% from Q4-2019, to reach $3.31 trillion at the end of March 2020. “This is the first time AUM has fallen below $3.5 trillion since Q4-2018,” said Preqin.

