(Opalesque)The global hedge fund industry AUM has declined by $204.7 billion as of May 2020 year-to-date. Net outflows for Q1 stood at $85.9 billion, which compares to the $94.7 billion of net outflows in Q4 2018, said Eurekahedge Report. The Eurekahedge Hedge Fund Index gained 2.03% in May, recouping some of the losses it suffered in the first quarter, supported by the robust performance of the underlying global equity market as seen by the 4.32% return of the MSCI AC World Index over the same month.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Global hedge fund industry AUM declines by $204.7bn in May 2020 YTD
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.