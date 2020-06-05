(Opalesque) Francisco Partners has raised nearly $10 billion across three funds to invest in technology companies, one of the largest pools of capital collected by a U.S. private-equity firm this year. The three oversubscribed technology-focused alternative investment funds with a combined $9.7 billion are the $7.45 billion Francisco Partners VI, $1.5 billion Francisco Partners Agility II and $750 million FP Credit Partners.
Francisco Partners raises $10bn with three tech funds
