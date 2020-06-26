(Opalesque) Two-thirds of advisors have scaled back on prospecting for new clients during the first few months of COVID-19. Technology has become a vital tool for investment firms to conduct business, which includes prospecting and marketing activities. A recent survey by Fidelity Investments reveals majority leveraging digital marketing, but held back by lack of skills and resources.
Financial advisors embrace virtual route as prospecting takes a hit during the pandemic
