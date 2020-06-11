(CNBC) The Federal Reserve voted Wednesday to keep benchmark short-term rates near zero.In addition to the rates move, the Fed said it would keep buying bonds, targeting $80 billion a month in Treasurys and $40 billion in mortgage-backed securities. On the economy, the Fed sees GDP tumbling 6.5% in 2020 but bouncing back to a 5% gain in 2021.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Fed sees interest rates staying near zero through 2022, GDP bouncing to 5% next year
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.