(Opalesque) The global hedge fund business posted an average +2.54% return for May, according to the latest eVestment hedge fund performance data. The rebound last month wasn’t enough to turn the tide for the industry, which is down -5.36% YTD. However, roughly one-fourth of funds are in the green for the year, with those funds putting up strong average returns of +20.25%, according to eVestment data.
eVestment: Hedge funds positive in May +2.54%
