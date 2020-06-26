(Opalesque) ETFGI, the independent research and consultancy firm covering trends in the global ETFs/ETPs ecosystem, reported today that Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) ETFs and ETPs listed globally gathered net inflows of US$4.33 billion during May, bringing year-to-date net inflows to US$28.53 billion which is significantly more than the US$7.19 billion gathered at this point last year.
ETFGI reports assets invested in ESG ETFs and ETPs listed globally reached a new record of $82bn at the end of May 2020
