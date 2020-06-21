(Opalesque) A Subcommittee of the SEC Investor Advisory Committee has issued a recommendation relating to ESG disclosures for issuers, and this was a focus at the Asset Management Advisory Committee on May 27. Not only did they raise environmental, social and corporate governance concerns with respect to funds, but they also raised whether the asset managers should have to comply with, and make disclosures with, respect to ESG requirements.
ESG and fund managers
