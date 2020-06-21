Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


ESG and fund managers

June 21, 2020 : Permanent Link

(Opalesque) A Subcommittee of the SEC Investor Advisory Committee has issued a recommendation relating to ESG disclosures for issuers, and this was a focus at the Asset Management Advisory Committee on May 27. Not only did they raise environmental, social and corporate governance concerns with respect to funds, but they also raised whether the asset managers should have to comply with, and make disclosures with, respect to ESG requirements.

