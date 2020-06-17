Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Dow jumps more than 500 points as Wall Street cheers record retail sales comeback

June 17, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stocks rose on Tuesday as a record jump in retail sales — coupled with positive trial results from a potential coronavirus treatment and hopes of more stimulus — sent market sentiment soaring. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed 526.82 points higher, or 2%, at 26,289.98. The S&P 500 gained 1.9% to end the day at 3,124.74 while the Nasdaq Composite climbed 1.8% to 9,895.87. It was the third straight gain for the major averages.

