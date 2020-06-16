(CNBC) Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes rose early Tuesday morning as a Bloomberg report said President Donald Trump’s administration is preparing a $1 trillion infrastructure proposal.Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 492 points, suggesting an open gain of more than 539 points when regular trading resumes on Tuesday. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also implied a positive Tuesday start for the two indexes.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Dow futures surge amid report that Trump is preparing $1 trillion infrastructure proposal
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.