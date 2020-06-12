U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday morning after growing worries of a resurgence in coronavirus cases sent equity prices plunging. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 355 points higher, implying a Friday opening jump of around 395 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a positive Friday start for the two indexes.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Dow futures rise more than 300 points as Wall Street tries to recover from its worst day since March
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.