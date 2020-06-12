Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Dow futures rise more than 300 points as Wall Street tries to recover from its worst day since March

June 12, 2020 : Permanent Link

U.S. stock futures were higher early Friday morning after growing worries of a resurgence in coronavirus cases sent equity prices plunging. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures traded 355 points higher, implying a Friday opening jump of around 395 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to a positive Friday start for the two indexes.

