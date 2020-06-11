(CNBC) Nasdaq closes above 10K for first time ever. Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Wednesday as investors evaluate the pace of economic recovery and the coronavirus developments. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 315 points, implying a Thursday opening drop of around 329 points. S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to losses at the Thursday open for the two indexes.
