(CNBC) Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Sunday, pointing to more losses ahead, as investors grapple with signs of a second wave of coronavirus cases amid the reopening economy. Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped about 350 points. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures were also down 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively.The overnight action in futures markets followed a big pullback last week triggered by rising fears of a resurgence in the virus as well as investors’ profit-taking after the massive comeback.
