(CNBC) Stock futures fell in overnight trading on Wednesday as investors continued to monitor an uptick in new coronavirus cases amid the reopening economy.
Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 222 points, implying a Thursday opening drop of about 181 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures also pointed to a lower Thursday open for the two indexes. Trading volumes were thin early in the session.
Dow futures drop more than 200 points in overnight trading, indicating more losses ahead
