(CNBC) Voices advocating for the U.S. Federal Reserve to adopt negative interest rates have grown louder in recent months, but the central bank has so far steered clear of such policy. In fact, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said last month that “we don’t think that’s an appropriate tool here in the United States” and that “the evidence on whether it actually works is mixed.”
Do negative interest rates work? Economists can’t agree on how effective the policy is
