(Opalesque) Distressed debt funds on the road number an all-time high of 70 as managers prepare to deploy significant capital in the aftermath of COVID-19, said Preqin. The 70 such funds in the market represent a combined $72bn in the capital targeted – this is more than double the amount of capital targeted by distressed debt funds at any point during 2019, and higher than at any point since 2016,” said Preqin
Distressed debt funds numbers double to hit a record $72bn in capital
