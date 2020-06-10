(Opalesque) The funding ratio among corporate plans dropped to 84% as of May 31 from 84.5% as of April 30, said a report from Milliman. Discount rates dropped to 2.76% in May, offsetting the month’s investment gains of 1.85%, the report said. In May, Milliman’s Pension Funding Index (PFI) funding deficit grew to $306 billion as discount rates dropped to 2.76%, nearing all-time index lows and offsetting positive investment gains for the month.
Corporate pension funding ratio drops to 84% in May
