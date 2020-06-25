(CNBC) It appears the market is at a critical juncture. Federated Hermes’ Phil Orlando warns there are three near-term risks that could drag stocks into a correction. His biggest concern surrounds the spike in coronavirus cases in several states.“The situation with the surge in infections is disconcerting because we’ve been led to believe that we had peaked in sort of the middle of April.
Coronavirus spike is likely pushing stocks into a 10% correction,
