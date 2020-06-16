(Opalesque) Captrust Financial Advisors, an independent registered investment advisor, has added Chesterton, Indiana-based Lakeside Wealth Management, a wealth management firm with $1.6 billion in assets under management. The Chesterton, Indiana-based said in a press release that this latest addition increases Captrust’s nationwide headcount to more than 700 advisors with more than $390 billion in client assets under advisement and $45 billion in assets under management.
Captrust buys $1.6bn Lakeside Wealth Management
