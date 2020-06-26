(CNBC) U.S. banking regulators are about to ease restrictions created in the aftermath of the Great Recessions, a development that sent bank stocks surging Thursday.Federal Deposit Insurance Commission officials said on a call that they are loosening the restrictions from the Volcker Rule, allowing banks to more easily make large investments into venture capital and similar funds.
Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net
Bank stocks surge after regulators ease Volcker Rule, JPMorgan Chase climbs 2%
This entry was posted in Syndicated. Bookmark the permalink.