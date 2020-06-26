Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Bank stocks surge after regulators ease Volcker Rule, JPMorgan Chase climbs 2%

June 26, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) U.S. banking regulators are about to ease restrictions created in the aftermath of the Great Recessions, a development that sent bank stocks surging Thursday.Federal Deposit Insurance Commission officials said on a call that they are loosening the restrictions from the Volcker Rule, allowing banks to more easily make large investments into venture capital and similar funds.

