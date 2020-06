(Opalesque) Balbec Capital, LP, a global alternative asset manager with expertise sourcing and investing in bankrupt and insolvent credit, has completed the final close of InSolve Global Credit Fund IV, L.P. (the Fund), with total commitments of approximately $1.2 billion. This exceeds the Fund’s $1 billion target and makes it Balbec’s largest fund to date. The Fund received significant backing from current Balbec clients and welcomed a number of new global institutional investors.

To read this article: