(CNBC) American Airlines said on Sunday it plans to secure $3.5 billion in new financing, to improve the airline’s liquidity as it grapples with travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus. The company plans to raise $1.5 billion by selling shares and convertible senior notes due 2025, the airline said in a statement. Additionally, the airline said it will offer $1.5 billion in senior secured notes and that it intends to enter into a new $500 million term loan facility due 2024.
