(CNBC) Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s two days of Congressional testimony is a highlight in the week ahead, and markets will watch him with a wary eye after the Fed’s sober assessment of the economy spooked investors.Retail sales is the most important data point, in addition to jobless claims, that economists will be watching and it may show very slight improvement over April, as states reopened.
After big sell-off, stock market will be wary of virus and Fed testimony in week ahead
