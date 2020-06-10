(Opalesque) Nearly all private equity managers expect to see a surge in distressed fund deals over the coming year, said a new survey.”An overwhelming majority (90%) of US private equity fund managers expect to see a rise in the volume of distressed fund transaction activity over the next 12 months,” said the survey commissioned by fund service firm Intertrust Group.
90% of US private equity fund managers bullish on distressed fund deal flow
