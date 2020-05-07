Hedge Fund News From HedgeCo.Net


Wall Street is too optimistic as global economies start reopening, Stephen Roach warns

May 7, 2020 : Permanent Link

(CNBC) Stephen Roach warns the market is misjudging the coronavirus’ impact on economyOne of the world’s leading authorities on Asia is worried Wall Street is miscalculating China’s efforts to reopen its economy. While it’s going relatively smoothly on the supply side, Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach warns the demand side is struggling, and that’s a bad sign for the U.S. economy as it begins reopening.

