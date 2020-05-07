(CNBC) Stephen Roach warns the market is misjudging the coronavirus’ impact on economyOne of the world’s leading authorities on Asia is worried Wall Street is miscalculating China’s efforts to reopen its economy. While it’s going relatively smoothly on the supply side, Yale University senior fellow Stephen Roach warns the demand side is struggling, and that’s a bad sign for the U.S. economy as it begins reopening.
