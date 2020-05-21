(CNBC)Futures contracts tied to the major U.S. stock indexes fell in the overnight session Wednesday evening as investors took a breather from Wall Street’s robust gains so far this week. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 127 points, implying an opening loss of about 113 points. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures also pointed to weakness at Thursday’s open.
U.S. stock futures fall as Wall Street takes a breather from week’s rally
