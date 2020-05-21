(Opalesque) US-based micro venture capital fundraising slows in tandem with the overall market, but funds closed in Q1 2020 did so faster than recent vintages, following a record fundraising year for US-based micro venture capital funds in 2019. According to Preqin, micro venture capital funds (sized at $100mn or less) secured just $1.1bn in the first quarter of 2020.
U.S. micro venture capital fundraising momentum significantly slows down in Q1 2020
