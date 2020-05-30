(CNBC) NYSE ETF chief talks the state of the industry as assets under management climb.It could be an A-list year for active management.Douglas Yones, head of exchange-traded products at the New York Stock Exchange, says 2020 could be a breakout year for actively managed funds as investors seek out more targeted strategies.
