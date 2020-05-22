The days of U.S. hegemony are numbered and China is waiting in the wings, argues Ray Dalio, in his most recent missive on LinkedIn.‘As you can see the United States is now the most powerful empire by not much, it is in relative decline, Chinese power is rapidly rising, and no other powers come close.’

The co-chief investment officer and co-chairman of Bridgewater Associates, outlined his case for why the world’s largest economy would be overtaken by China soon.

